Suspect sought after man stabbed in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man Friday evening in the Piedmont Neighborhood.

North Precinct officers got the call for help just before 6:30 p.m. When they arrived at North Mississippi Avenue near North Lombard Street, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim told officers that he was stabbed about a block away from where they found him. Portland Police said the victim knew his attacker.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities determined that the assault happened in the area of North Baldwin Street and North Missouri Avenue. A K9 unit was brought out to track the suspect, but authorities were not able to find them.

Detectives are still investigating.