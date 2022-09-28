PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Salem on Wednesday, according to the Salem Police Department.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunnyview Road Northeast, Salem PD said. Authorities said the woman was found lying on the road with life-threatening injures and was then rushed to a hospital.

Salem police said the driver did not remain on the scene and likely fled eastbound on Sunnyview Road from Lancaster Drive Northeast.

Authorities found pieces of a headlight assembly — leading investigators to believe the involved vehicle is a 1988 to 2000 full-size Chevrolet or GMC pick-up truck or SUV.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Salem Police Traffic Team at 503-588-6171.