PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly threatened someone with a gun at a Home Depot in Oregon City Wednesday evening.

Oregon City police said the woman was menacing another customer with a black handgun in the store parking lot.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’6’’, 120lbs and has shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-011766.