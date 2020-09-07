Suspect sought after ‘verbal altercation’ at bar ends in hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An altercation at a Vancouver bar led to a hit-and-run on Saturday night, police say.

Vancouver police say a man was with his friends at a bar on Northeast 112th Avenue when another man began filming them with his cell phone — ultimately leading to a “verbal altercation.” The entire group of people reportedly went outside and the man who was filming began to drive off. Before leaving the parking lot, however, he struck the other man with his car.

The suspect quickly fled the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect. VPD said there is information circulating online that the people involved were “part of activist groups” — that has not been confirmed.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details have been released. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.