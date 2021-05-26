Suspect sought for February bar shooting that killed 2

William Peters and Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide both died after being shot in SE Portland on Feb. 27, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is still being sought after a double homicide took place in Southeast Portland back in February.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, February 27, police received a report of two people shot at a bar on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as William Peters, died at the scene. The other victim, , 36-year-old Adam David-Lawrence Arrambide, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he succumbed to injuries the next day.

Both deaths were ruled as homicide by gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about these killings is urged to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can remain anonymous.