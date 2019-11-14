‘Pray for me’: Tigard Fred Meyer robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man robbed the Fred Meyer store on Southeast Pacific Highway at gunpoint Wednesday night and then got away.

Tigard police said the suspect walked in through the garden center entrance around 9:50 p.m., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

After that, he ran around the outside of the store and disappeared.

The employee wasn’t hurt and no customers were around at the time.

The suspect is a 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-6 tall man with a stocky build, around 170 pounds. He was wearing a full face mask, gloves and a dark blue jacket with 2 white stripes running along both sleeves.

Tigard Police Department spokesperson Jim Wolf said a K-9 was used to try to track the suspect but the trail eventually went cold.

Police searched the area with a K-9 but he has not been found.

A spokesman for Fred Meyer told KOIN 6 News the company is working with investigators and “looking after the welfare of our associates.”

Nethaniel Chosa told KOIN 6 News his cousin was working at the McDonald’s across the street when it happened.

“He called or texted me and said, ‘Hey man, there’s a gunman so you all pray for me.'”

Chosa said the robbery caught the nearby community by surprise.

“We don’t get usually robberies around here, especially on 72nd,” he said. “This place is probably the busiest street around here — just cars everywhere.”

Police said they are working to get some clear still images of the suspect from security video to release to the public in the coming days.

If you know anything, contact police at 503.718.2677.