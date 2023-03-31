Man accused of violent robberies in Portland, including one where he allegedly struck the victim with a golf club (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland are seeking the public’s help identifying a man believed to be connected to a series of violent robberies and attacks in Portland that happened in mid-March.

The first incident occurred on the morning of March 13 near the corner of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street. In what is described as a sudden attack, Portland police say the man struck another man with a golf club before pouring hot coffee on him and stomping his head while he was on the ground. The attacker nabbed the man’s backpack before running away, authorities said. The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Just before 2:45 a.m. the following morning, officers responded to a reported assault and found an unconscious man on the sidewalk near West Burnside Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. That man was rushed to a hospital. Police later determined this man was robbed and assaulted by the same person as in the prior attack.

Police described the suspect as being in his 20s, about 6 feet and weighing 185 pounds. Surveillance video shows him wearing glasses and having a beard. Police advise anyone who sees someone matching the description to call 911 immediately and avoid approaching him.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the case is urged to email Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0859. Reference case number 23-65725.

Detectives believe the man is involved in additional attacks and say he has been reported in downtown Portland but is possibly in Milwaukie.