Suspect sought in death of TriMet driver Breauna White

30-year-old Henry Deondrae Brogdon is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Breauna White. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for the man accused of killing TriMet driver Breauna White earlier this month.

Henry Deondrae Brogdon. (PPB)

There is a warrant out for the arrest 30-year-old Henry Deondrae Brogdon, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old White. He’s wanted for Murder II.

Officers found White shot to death inside an apartment unit after reports of gunfire near N Willamette Boulevard and N Charleston Avenue on May 5.

TriMet confirmed that White was one of its bus operators.

“Our hearts go out to Bre and her family,” TriMet said in a statement. “She was a valued bus operator and will be missed by her co-workers and the entire TriMet team.”

Police are urging anyone who knows where Brogdon is, or sees him, to call 911. They advise avoiding contact.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0781 and reference Portland Police case 21-120634. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.