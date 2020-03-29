Suspect sought in Junction City thefts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Junction City Police are looking for a man they say is responsible for stealing possessions out of unlocked cars overnight.

A number of Junction City residents had things stolen from their cars overnight Thursday, March 26. In one case, a yellow Oregon “permanent-issue disabled vehicle plate” was taken—number “D64665.”

Local police said they have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Steven Mitchell Mercier, but have not found him. He is described as a white man about 5’8″ tall who weighs somewhere between 175-200 pounds, according to police. Mercier is partially bald with a shaved head and has hazel-colored eyes.

If you have seen Mercier or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245.