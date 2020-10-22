Suspect sought in Lake Oswego armed robbery

Police say Shaquille L. Brown is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Lake Oswego, Oct. 20, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Police are looking for 27-year-old Shaquille L. Brown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Lake Oswego.

The robbery happened Tuesday, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. No other details about the incident have been released.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 27-year-old Shaquille L. Brown. Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 503.635.0238.