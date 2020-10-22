Suspect sought in Lake Oswego armed robbery

Crime

Police are looking for 27-year-old Shaquille L. Brown

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police say Shaquille L. Brown is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Lake Oswego, Oct. 20, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Lake Oswego.

The robbery happened Tuesday, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. No other details about the incident have been released.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 27-year-old Shaquille L. Brown. Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 503.635.0238.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss