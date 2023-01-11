Rashad Calbert is suspected of shooting two people, including an 11-year-old girl, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting two people, including an 11-year-old girl, in Southeast Portland Tuesday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shooting happened at the Morgan Place Apartment complex on East Burnside Street and Southeast 159th Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect, 36-year-old Rashad Calbert, was identified by witnesses before he fled the scene, police said. He is wanted on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawfully discharging a firearm inside city limits.

PPB released Calbert’s mugshot as the public is asked to help in this ongoing search. Calbert is described as being 5’7″ and weighing 140 pounds. He is known to use public transportation.

Police said the girl was brought to a hospital by ambulance with injuries to her stomach and chest area. The man declined medical treatment at the scene for a gunshot to his hand but later drove himself to a hospital.

Both victims are expected to survive.