PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whoever shot and killed a 34-year-old man in the Lents neighborhood three years ago is still at large, and now the Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help.

On the night of April 24, 2019, officers responded to a report of someone shot near SE 93rd Avenue and Henry Street. Officials said they found Robert Lewis IV and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The state medical examiner later confirmed Lewis died from a gunshot wound.

“The Lewis family continues to grieve for the loss of their loved one and has shared photographs of Lewis to be released in the hopes that someone might have information about his death,” PPB said in a release sent Friday.

PPB and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersoforegon.com.