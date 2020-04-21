Suspect still sought for December 2019 slaying, reward offered

Police said 39-year-old Quincy Gill died in a shooting near NE Fremont Street and NE Garfield Avenue, Dec. 11, 2019. (Portland Police Bureau)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed a father of three in northeast Portland in December 2019.

Portland police said they found 39-year-old Quincy Gill just after 9:15 p.m. near NE Garfield Avenue and NE Fremont Street on December 11. Gill died at the scene despite emergency efforts, officers said.

An undated photo of Quincy Gill with his daughters. (Portland Police Bureau)

People gathered in the area where Gill was shot for a vigil the following night. A woman who lives nearby told Gill’s relatives she tried to help him when she found him lying wounded in the street. She said Gill still had a pulse when she covered his wound with her jacket.

Police said they searched the area where Gill was killed but failed to find a suspect.

Friends, family hold vigil for father slain in NE Portland

Those who attended the vigil cried and prayed together — and hoped for answers. Gill’s childhood friend, Leon Wilkerson, told KOIN 6 News they are appealing to the public for help.

“If you seen something, say something — you can be anonymous,” Wilkerson said.

Gill leaves behind three teenaged children. A GoFundMe campaign is raising funds to help with funeral costs.

A $2,500 cash reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for any information leading to an arrest in the case. Call 503.823.4357 or submit an anonymous tip online.