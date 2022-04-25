PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a car when a man threatened her with a gun and demanded she give him the car keys in Vancouver on Saturday, officials said.

According to Vancouver police, shortly after 12:30 p.m. the teen was waiting for her mom when a man approached the car parked on E 25th Street. When the man held out a handgun, authorities said the girl ran away.

Officials said the suspect then stole the car, but it has since been found in the Janzen Beach area.

No arrests have yet been made. VPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.