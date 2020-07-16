Suspect, victim both flee shooting scene in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland after both the suspect and victim ran from the scene.

The shooting occurred at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Northeast Fremont Street just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police tell us a man got out of a vehicle and fired several shots off at another person who was out walking.

Both people then reportedly fled the scene. It is not known whether the person being shot at was hit, as neither the suspect or the victim has been found.

Officers ask that if you saw anything, please give them a call at 503.823.3333.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this when new information is available.