PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect wanted in connection with an assault and vehicle theft in Seaside that lead to a high-speed police chase along Highway 26, has been identified, according to Seaside Police.

Authorities say Isaiah Thompson, 18, is suspected of an assault and vehicle theft that happened on Friday just after midnight. Around the same time, a Cannon Beach police officer said they spotted the stolen vehicle, a Ford Mustang, driving south of Seaside at a high speed. The officer went after the Mustang, but lost it on Highway 26.

Sometime later, a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy said the Mustang was seen again near the intersection of Highway 47 driving at more than 100 miles per hour and began another pursuit.

Thompson then turned off Highway 26 and went south until he finally crashed, briefly going airborne, authorities said.

According to officials, Thompson ran from the scene and is currently still at large. He was last known to be a transient in Clatsop County.

The victim of the assault in Seaside was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria where they were in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

Thompson is wanted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding police and reckless driving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.