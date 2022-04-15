PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested Thursday for arson after allegedly setting a car on fire, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Authorities arrested Lucas Gordon Selix-Segers who faces a second-degree arson charge along with a first-degree arson charge.

Investigators responded to a car fire near Northeast 135th Avenue and Whitaker Way where they determined it was intentionally set and identified Selix-Segers as a suspect.

The Portland Fire Investigations Unit arrested a man on arson charges for allegedly setting a car on fire near NE 135th Avenue and Whitaker Way. April 15, 2022 (courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue).

Officials also said he is connected to a fire at Maddy’s Bar at 11252 NE Sandy in August.

Investigators are continuing to look into other fires in the Parkrose area last year.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Portland Fire Investigations Unit at 503-823-FIRE (3473).