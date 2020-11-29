Suspected burglar of Aloha Baskin Robbins arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of robbing a Baskin Robbins in Aloha was arrested and charged with several other crimes connected to recent burglaries.

Mauricio Cesar Castro-Moreira, 28, was pulled over in a stolen vehicle Saturday in Cornelius, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A WCSO deputy who stopped Castro-Moreira also discovered several stolen items in the vehicle.

WCSO had responded to a reported burglary at the Baskin Robbins on SW Farmington Road in Aloha back on the morning of Monday, November 16. A witness reported seeing the glass from the front door being smashed. Responding deputies also found that the cash register had been pried open and emptied.

Investigators were able to identify Castro-Moreira through surveillance video footage, according to WCSO. He has been charged with the following crimes:

Burglary II

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Theft I

Criminal Mischief I

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

False Information to Police

Theft III

Castro-Moreira has since been booked into the Washington County Jail. Detectives said pending forensic results could link him to additional commercial burglaries in Aloha.

Anyone with information on Castro-Moreira or this cased is asked to call WSCO investigators at 503-629-0111.