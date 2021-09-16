Suspected ClackCo thief sends 2 to hospital in hit-run escape

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A manhunt was underway Thursday night in Clackamas County after a suspected thief fled in a vehicle, then caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the Ross Center on SE 82nd Avenue at 8 p.m. on reports of a theft, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect vehicle was found nearby and deputies tried to pull it over but the driver sped away. Deputies said the driver failed to stop at SE Bell Avenue and SE Johnson Creek Boulevard and hit a vehicle in the intersection.

The suspect then ran away on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash left two people wounded: the driver of the vehicle that was hit and a passenger in the suspect vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Clackamas County deputies, along with officers from the Milwaukie Police Department and the Portland Police Bureau, launched a search for the suspect. He’s described as a man between 20 and 25 years old, white, with short black hair. He may be injured and limping.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.