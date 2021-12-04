Suspected Denver cathedral vandal may be in Portland

Madeline Cramer wanted for October 10 incident

by: Tim Steele

Madeline Cramer in an undated photo released by Denver police, December 4, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman being sought for causing “significant damage” to a Denver cathedral is believed to be in the Portland area, and a reward is offered for information that leads to her arrest.

Madeline Ann Cramer allegedly damaged the Cathedral Basilica in Denver on October 10, authorities said. Though authorities don’t know where she is, investigators said they believe she may be in the Portland area.

KDVR in Denver, a sister station with KOIN, reported the vandalism included messages of symbols and hate. Churches throughout Colorado have been the targets of vandalism and hate speech over the past few years.

The Cathedral Basilica in Denver was vandalized October 10, 2021. Suspect Madeline Cramer may be in the Portland area, December 4, 2021 (KDVR/Denver)

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867 or send a message through MetroDenverCrimeStoppers.com

Madeline Cramer in undated photos released by Denver police, December 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

