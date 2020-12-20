Suspected driver of stolen car sought by St. Helens police

Anthony James Pastorino is being sought by St. Helens Police on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle (photo courtesy St. Helens Police Department).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in St. Helens are searching for a man after discovering a stolen vehicle Saturday.

St. Helens Police said they discovered an unoccupied, stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. Saturday while on regular patrol. During the investigation, they discovered the suspected driver at a nearby residence on Crouse Way. When police made contact with Anthony James Pastorino, he ran away from them.

Pastorino was last seen running from the residence. HIllsboro Police assisted in the search with a K-9 tracking unit, but they were unsuccessful in tracking the suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Scappoose Police Department, Rainier Police Department and Columbia City Police Department also assisted in the search.

The 41-year-old Pastorino has active felony warrants for his arrest. He weighs approximately 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue jeans and a black hoodie.

St. Helens Police Department ask that anyone who has information regarding Pastorino’s whereabouts, to please contact St. Helens Police Department at 503 397 1521.