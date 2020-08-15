Suspected drug dealer arrested near Oregon City middle school

Crime

Police say Stephen Haatia was caught with large quantities of meth and heroin on August 13

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Stephen Haatia Oregon City Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Police Department said it has arrested a man suspected of dealing illegal drugs near Gardiner Middle School.

Stephen Haatia was detained without incident on August 13 following a months-long investigation into his alleged operations. Haatia, 63, was found to have a substantial quantity of both methamphetamine and heroin inside a home in the 1200 block of Johnson Street — within a block of the school.

Haatia faces multiple drug charges including two charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Within a 1000ft of a School and two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

