Suspected drug dealer arrested near Oregon City middle school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Police Department said it has arrested a man suspected of dealing illegal drugs near Gardiner Middle School.
Stephen Haatia was detained without incident on August 13 following a months-long investigation into his alleged operations. Haatia, 63, was found to have a substantial quantity of both methamphetamine and heroin inside a home in the 1200 block of Johnson Street — within a block of the school.
Haatia faces multiple drug charges including two charges of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Within a 1000ft of a School and two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
