Suspected drug dealer arrested twice in less than 1 month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young woman in Oregon City has been arrested twice in less than a month for allegedly distributing prescription drugs.

Oregon City Police’s Special Investigations Team first arrested 21-year-old Lily Erhardt on June 24, near Linn Avenue and Ethel Street. The ensuing investigation led authorities to find “a substantial quantity” of pills they suspected to be Oxycodone.

Weeks later, Erhardt was arrested once again for the same crime. Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, officers took her into custody near High School Avenue and Glen Oak Road. She was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance — Oxycodone — in the area.

Erhardt was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail. No other information is available at this time.