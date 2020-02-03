Suspected drunk driver hits parked cars, mailbox in Aloha

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested after driving into parked cars, signs and a mailbox in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jesus Garcia was apprehended after a brief chase involving a K9 unit, according to deputies. Garcia, 25, was medically cleared and subsequently put in jail.
The car ended up in the front yard of a home near SW 214th Ave and SW Alexander in Aloha.
No injuries have been reported.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.