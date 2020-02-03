Live Now
Suspected drunk driver hits parked cars, mailbox in Aloha

Crime

The car eventually came to a halt in a front yard

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(via WSCO Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested after driving into parked cars, signs and a mailbox in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Garcia was apprehended after a brief chase involving a K9 unit, according to deputies. Garcia, 25, was medically cleared and subsequently put in jail.

The car ended up in the front yard of a home near SW 214th Ave and SW Alexander in Aloha.

No injuries have been reported.

