Suspected DUII driver with ‘ghost gun’ arrested in SE Portland

Jerray A. Brown was seen trying to flee an area where gunfire was reported, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Thursday night with a so-called “ghost gun” after trying to speed away from the scene of a shooting in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of SE 129th Avenue at 11 p.m. The driver of a blue 2000 Jaguar XK8 was seen driving away from the scene and officers tried to pull the car over but the driver took off, the Portland Police Bureau said.

The driver crashed into a parked car near SE Division Street and SE 136th Avenue and then tried to drive off but officers surrounded the car with their patrol vehicles.

A booking photo of Jerray A. Brown, June 3, 2021. (MCSO)

An unserialized “ghost gun” recovered from a vehicle driven by a suspected shooter in Southeast Portland, June 3, 2021. (PPB)

Police said they arrested the driver — 40-year-old Jerray A. Brown — and found an unserialized “ghost gun” in his car.

There were no reports of injuries from the shooting.

Brown was treated for non-life threatening injuries related to the crash and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He’s facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public, discharge of a firearm in the city, attempting to elude by vehicle, reckless driving, DUII, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless endangering.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading an investigation. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-150836. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.