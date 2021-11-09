Suspected Hillsboro flasher, burglar arrested on TriMet train

Lorenzo James Rawls is facing multiple charges

by: Cambrie Caldwell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after burglarizing a home, then exposing himself on a TriMet train Monday night in Hillsboro, police said.

Lorenzo James Rawls broke into a home in the 1600 block of SE Maple Street and stole several things, including the resident’s ID, the Hillsboro Police Department said. Minutes later at about 5 p.m., the 32-year-old allegedly exposed himself on a train near the 8800 block of NE Quantama Street.

Rawls was arrested on the train and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree theft, 2nd-degree public indecency, interfering with public transportation, interfering with a police officer and disorderly conduct.

