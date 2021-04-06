Suspected hit-and-run driver captured following crash in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man involved in a crash in Gresham was arrested after being found a few blocks from the scene, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police responded to a reported t-bone crash near the intersection of NE 181st Avenue and NE Everett Street just after noon Tuesday. Upon their arrival, officers discovered one of the drivers involved with serious injuries. The other driver was found a few blocks away from the scene of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver who left was cited for various charges related to the crash,” GPD told KOIN 6.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.