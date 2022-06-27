PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old already wanted for robbery and kidnapping now faces another kidnapping charge after a pursuit that began in Washington and ended in Oregon.

A Cowlitz County deputy spotted Dakota Carras, who had outstanding warrants for his arrest, sitting in a car around 1:45 p.m. Sunday on Maple Street in Kelso. The deputy ordered Carras to get out of the car, as did a woman standing nearby. She told the deputy she was dating Carras but he had her children, who are 5 years and 22 months old, in the car without her permission.

She also said she owned the car Carras and her children were in.

Authorities said Carras took off at speeds around 90 mph, driving recklessly before crossing the Rainier Bridge into Oregon.

Officers from both states chased Carras until he was caught and arrested in Knappa, Oregon. The children were returned unharmed to their mother.

He was booked into the Columbia County Jail on his outstanding warrants. But he now faces more serious charges in Cowlitz County — 2 counts each of kidnapping and reckless endangerment and attempt to elude.