PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect has been arrested more than six months after a deadly shooting occurred at a pizza shop in Northwest Portland.

Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, gunshots rang out in Portland’s Nob Hill neighborhood — shattering the glass door of Silver Dollar Pizza Company at Northwest 21st and Glisan Street. One customer, Jacob Knight-Vasquez, was shot and killed while two others sustained serious injuries.

For months, the suspected shooter remained at large — but police say they’ve now tracked him down.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the United States Marshal’s Service located and arrested 25-year-old Marshawn Edwards on Monday. He was found in Fairview, Oregon after homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant

Edwards is currently booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sam Macbale, the owner of the restaurant, told KOIN 6 News the suspect was not inside and was not a customer when the shooting occurred.

“It was completely out of the blue,” Macbale said. “A guy was walking by and was shooting, in fact, from this door.”

However, PPB reported they did not believe this was a random act where “somebody walked by and started shooting,” although they also said they didn’t believe Vasquez was the intended target.

The investigation remains open, and PPB asks anyone with further information about the incident to contact Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0889 or Detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.0466.