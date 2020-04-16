Suspected Portland bike thief arrested, faces felonies

Shawn David Gelbrich arrested in unincorporated Clackamas County

Shawn David Gelbrich was arrested for theft and burglary, April 15, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Twitter)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected in bike thefts was arrested Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Shawn David Gelbrich, 37, was taken into custody without incident in a cooperative arrest between Clackamas County deputies, K9 Grimm and Portland bike theft officers.

The 6-2, 220 pound Gelbrich was charged with felonies for burglary and theft.

