Suspected Portland bike thief arrested, faces felonies

Shawn David Gelbrich was arrested for theft and burglary, April 15, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Twitter)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected in bike thefts was arrested Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Shawn David Gelbrich, 37, was taken into custody without incident in a cooperative arrest between Clackamas County deputies, K9 Grimm and Portland bike theft officers.

The 6-2, 220 pound Gelbrich was charged with felonies for burglary and theft.