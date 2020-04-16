Suspected Portland bike thief arrested, faces felonies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected in bike thefts was arrested Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County.
Shawn David Gelbrich, 37, was taken into custody without incident in a cooperative arrest between Clackamas County deputies, K9 Grimm and Portland bike theft officers.
The 6-2, 220 pound Gelbrich was charged with felonies for burglary and theft.
