This man is accused of setting a fire at a West Salem business, December 12, 2022 (Phil Gerstner)

Evan Lee Webber, 30, was lodged in the Polk County Jail and charged with second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police arrested a man who is accused of starting a fire at a local business on Dec. 12, according to officials.

Evan Lee Webber, 30, was lodged in the Polk County Jail and charged with second-degree arson and first-degree aggravated criminal mischief.

Police say that around 5:30 a.m., multiple callers reported a fire at Lighthouse Home Loans. The fire paused oncoming traffic from the Marion Street Bridge for 15 minutes while crews worked to put out the flames.

According to authorities, a fire was set to multiple containers in a locked, fenced area of the property, which resulted in an estimated $100,000 in damages.

After an investigation, Webber was arrested at a home in Keizer without incident, police say.