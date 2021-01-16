Suspected Salem City Hall arson arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department has arrested a man accused of setting several fires at Salem City Hall last month.

Scott David Henry faces Second degree arson, first degree criminal mischief and second degree theft (Salem Police Department)

According to SPD, Scott David Henry of Salem began setting fires in the basement o the parking structure of City Hall in the early morning hours of December 26. The initial fires caused little damage, however, more fires were started adjacent to offices on the second level. One of the fires set near Peace Plaza burned and caused roughly $5,000 in damage to an industrial service cable belonging to a construction company doing renovations to the Salem Public Library.

An arson investigator with SPD was able to identify and find Henry, leading to his arrest.

Henry is currently being held on unrelated charges in the Polk County Jail pending his arraignment in Marion County on the following new charges for this case: Second degree arson, first degree criminal mischief and second degree theft.

The investigation remains open and SPD did not provide any further details.