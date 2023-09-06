PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man, referred to as a “serial rapist” by police, is currently facing 17 charges and authorities are requesting information from the public about other potential offenses.

According to Portland Police Bureau, four women over the last several months have reported that Konstantin Y. Svidenko, 49, sexually assaulted them in his apartment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood.

The case was presented before a grand jury on Sept. 1, which indicted Svidenko for first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, eight counts of kidnapping, two counts of strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to 4200 NE 122nd Avenue after receiving a report of a man making threats to a woman. They later learned that the suspect was Svidenko.

After searching for him for over an hour, officers were unable to locate Svidenko, police said. The call was cleared, but a K9 sergeant and officer stayed in the area to look.

Svidenko was eventually located in the early morning on Tuesday around 12:20 a.m. at 1110 NE 122nd Avenue. He was arrested and booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Authorities believe that Svidenko victimized other women. According to police, Svidenko is a white male standing 5 feet 10 inches, 175 pounds and speaks in a heavy Russian accent. He also often rides a bike and lives in an apartment near NE 122nd Ave. and NE Multnomah St.

If anyone has information about crimes committed by Svidenko, they are encouraged to reach out to Detective Nathan Wollstein at Nathan.Wollstein@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-545-3482.