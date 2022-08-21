Ttong John will be arraigned in Clark County once he arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.

Ttong John was arrested in Auburn, Washington when police spotted the stolen Toyota Camry sought in a string of events. Multiple 911 callers reported the driver of a Camry was pointing a weapon at other drivers on I-5 near Vancouver around noon that day.

Although troopers did not pursue the vehicle, they did track down the license plate number and discovered that the vehicle was not only stolen but also involved in two Portland shootings on Aug. 15.

Washington State Patrol aircraft began to track the vehicle as it continued northbound on I-5. Officials saidthe aircraft followed the car to Auburn, where the driver pulled into a Heritage Bank ATM drive-thru. That is where John was taken into custody.

John was booked for 1st-degree robbery and hit-run with injury for an incident in Clark County on August 16. He will be extradited for arraignment.

It remains unclear at this time what shootings John may be connected to in Portland.

