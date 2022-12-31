A woman suspected of shoplifting $9000 in items from Target stores was arrested, December 30, 2022 (Hillsboro PD)

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.

The officers, working with Target security, stopped the 39-year-old woman after she allegedly stole more than $750 in items from the Tanasbourne store, Hillsboro PD posted on their Facebook page.

The woman, Jessica Finn, is the suspect in other shoplifting incidents at Target stores in Hillsboro, Sherwood, Beaverton and Portland.

Finn was booked for 2nd-degree theft, resisting arrest and a probation violation. She has outstanding theft charges from other incidents, authorities told KOIN 6 News.