Suspect wanted after nearly driving over OSP trooper

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local authorities are looking for a woman who they said nearly hit a state trooper with her car and ran from police late Sunday morning.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent out for a welfare check in the area of NW Cedar Canyon Road and NW Killin Road near Banks after someone reported seeing a driver slumped behind the wheel. An Oregon State Police Trooper found the blue Geo Prism a short time later near the Banks City Hall.

As the trooper attempted to get the woman out of the driver’s seat, she suddenly put the car in reverse and backed up. The officer was thrown to the ground as the woman drove backwards into the trooper’s car, said the WCSO. She also hit a parked truck before taking off.

Luckily, the officer avoided injury in the confrontation.

Police chased the woman on Highway 47 and then over to Highway 26 before they had to stop, “due to her unsafe driving.” Multiple people reported the woman for her erratic driving as she sped across highways, according to the WCSO.

The blue 1991 Geo Prism police said Aubri Jenkins was driving when she hit a state trooper’s car and then fled. It was later found abandoned off of Highway 26. December 29, 2019 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies later found the Geo Prism abandoned off of Highway 26, but the woman was nowhere to be found.

Authorities have since identified the driver as 25-year-old Aubri Jenkins of Timber. Police said she is currently wanted—not only for hitting a state police car and fleeing—but also for a felony warrant from a probation violation. If you have seen Jenkins or know where she is, the WCSO asks that you call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

This is a developing story.