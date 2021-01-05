Suspects arraigned for charges stemming from 2020 riots

The Louis Vuitton store in downtown Portland was vandalized and looted during a riot, May 29, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people were arraigned Tuesday on charges related to rioting and looting that happened in Portland during the summer of 2020.

Jett Evans faces two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, and one count of felony riot for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of merchandise during the original May 29 riot in downtown Portland.

Evans was not arrested that night; he turned himself in more than a week later. According to court documents, Evans met with a detective on June 8 to confess, stating that he stole “three bags that he believed contained purses.” Evans allegedly also admitted to going inside Poor Mouchette Jewelry and stated that if he had found a “cool ring that fit,” he probably would have kept it.

The probable cause affidavit went on to state that Evans said he regretted breaking to businesses because Portland “is looking like sh** now” and said he and other protesters should have “hit” government buildings instead. Evans wrote an apology letter that read in part, “The overall outcome was not peaceful or productive, I realize that turning a man’s death into a reason to steal is very wrong,” according to court documents.

Evans pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges against him.

Randal McCorkle is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, felony riot, and recklessly endangering another person after police said he launched a firework toward officers on July 4, 2020. McCorkle pleaded “not guilty” on Tuesday, according to court records.

Adam Layee is accused of lighting a mattress on fire during a riot on September 6, 2020. Officers allegedly found him in possession of a bottle containing a liquid accelerant and a built-in wick, according to court documents. This was while a burn-ban was in effect due to extremely hot, dry conditions in the Portland Metro Area. Layee faces charges of felony riot, unlawful possession of a destructive device, reckless burning and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Charges were officially filed on Tuesday against Charles Comfort for resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and disorderly conduct in connection with a riot on June 26, 2020 at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct, according to the Multnomah County DA’s Office. Comfort allegedly used a shield to ram an officer and kicked an officer multiple times while being arrested. He was originally arrested on charges that also included assault on a public safety officer, but that was dropped on Tuesday.

Layee pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges against him, according to court records.