Suspects flee after armed burglary, hit-run in SE Portland

At least two people were seen running from the hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after an armed robbery and a hit-and-run occurred back to back in Southeast Portland on Monday night.

Police began receiving reports of a hit-and-run crash at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Salmon Street at 8:25 p.m. They learned at least two people were seen running from the scene, leaving one of the involved cars behind. It is not clear how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.

Just minutes later, an armed burglary was reported at a dispensary down the street from the crash. According to police, the two incidents were apparently connected.

Once they arrived at the scene, police talked to witnesses and combed the area for any suspects — but their search was unsuccessful. They did, however, find two handguns and other evidence that the suspects left behind.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-62894.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.