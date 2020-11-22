Suspects flee from 2 separate ‘takeover-style’ armed robberies

Damage to a car involved in one of two “takeover-style” armed robberies that occurred in Portland November 21, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into two separate “takeover-style” armed robberies that may be related.

At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of NE 60th Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at a convenience store. PPB said two suspects armed with guns stole cash and left the area before police were called.

About 20 minutes later, another call came in and also reported an armed robbery — this time in the 7300 block of North St. Louis Avenue. At least one of the suspects fired shots into two cars outside of a nearby store that shattered a windshield. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving, according to PPB.

One person was injured by the shattered glass from the shooting. The extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

“Robbery detectives responded and are currently investigating the crimes,” PPB said in a release Sunday. “They are looking into whether the robberies are related.”

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson.