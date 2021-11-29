Suspects in armed robbery of SE Portland bar arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects were arrested after robbing a Southeast Portland bar Sunday, officials said.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a report of an armed robbery at Daily Planet on Southeast Powell Boulevard. By the time officers arrived the suspects, later identified as Jordan Ray McClure, 22, and Jeramy Thomas, 47, already fled.

Police said they pursued a car that matched a description given by a witness. The suspects then fled on foot before police arrested them. Authorities found a firearm witnesses said was used during the robbery.

Both McClure and Thomas were charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and an unrelated warrant. Additionally, Thomas was also charged with Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Driving and Attempt to Elude by a Vehicle.

Both men will make their first court appearances at 2:30 p.m. Monday.