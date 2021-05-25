Suspects in Vancouver road rage shooting arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department said Tuesday it arrested two men accused of firing off several rounds in the midst of a road rage episode earlier this month.

Tejay Nunya Castle, 31, and Montgomery A. Hedges, 36, were arrested for Assault I and Drive-By Shooting for their alleged roles in an incident that took place on the evening of May 12 on an Interstate 205 northbound lane.

According to VPD, the driver of a blue Honda Civic and another car got into an altercation that ended in the 7500 block of NE 41st Street with shots being fired from the car Castle and Hedges were in. At least one round hit the victim’s car, but the victim was not injured police said.

Hedges was also charged with Unlawful Possession of the Firearm. Both men have been booked into the Clark County Jail.

VPD said the investigation is ongoing.