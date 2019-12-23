Suspects linked to 3 armed robberies arrested in Tigard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two suspects linked to 3 armed robberies in Beaverton’s Murrayhill neighborhood over the weekend were arrested on Monday morning.
Police said they located the suspects in Tigard after receiving a tip from a community member. One of the suspects was identified as a 23-year-old Logan Grant. The other suspect was referred to as a “juvenile accomplice,” whose name will not be released due to their age.
Police found a pellet gun and other evidence that tied the suspects to the robberies.
The robberies in question spanned from 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning to 10:50 p.m. on Sunday night. The first of which occurred at a Chevron at 14850 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, when 2 masked individuals showed up with a handgun.
Crumbl Cookies on Southwest Barrows Road was next, getting hit just after midnight on Sunday. A suspect wearing a mask pulled out a handgun while demanding cash.
Finally, at 10:51 on Sunday night, 2 suspects robbed a Walgreens on SW Murray Schools Dr. where they again displaying a handgun while telling a store employee to hand over cash.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
