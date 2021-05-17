Suspects sought after ‘brutal’ Glenn Otto Park assault

Multiple suspects are being sought after what authorities called a “brutal” and “appalling” assault at Glenn Otto Park on Sunday. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple suspects are being sought after an assault took place at Glenn Otto Park on Sunday, which authorities have called “brutal” and “appalling.”

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an assault at 1110 E. Historic Columbia River Highway in Troutdale. When they arrived, they found two brothers injured near the Sandy River at Glenn Otto Park.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a group of individuals reportedly swam across the river and confronted the victims before violently attacking them. The group consisted of multiple male suspects, who are seen on video punching, kicking and stomping on at least one of the victims.

One of the men involved, who appears to be wearing salmon-colored shorts in the video, is seen using a large stick to repeatedly strike one victim.

“This is a serious and appalling assault that occurred in broad daylight at a family-friendly, riverfront beach,” Law Enforcement Chief Deputy Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said. “We are actively investigating the assault, and we are urging the public to come forward with information that may lead to an arrest of these individuals. Violence has no place in Multnomah County.”

MCSO says homophobic slurs were used before and during the assault. Because of this, detectives are considering bias crime charges.

No arrests have been made — all of the suspects left the area shortly after the assault took place.

WARNING: Video contains violence and profane language.

An investigation is ongoing and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the men involved in what they called a “brutal assault.” Anyone with information is urged to call the MCSO Tip Line at 503.988.0560 and reference case number 21-24002.

