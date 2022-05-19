PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Gresham Police Department announced a man’s death has been ruled a homicide after a Wednesday night shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting, in the 19000 block of Southeast Yamhill Street, around 7 p.m. On the scene, police found 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said Madden was taken by an ambulance to a hospital where he later died.

On Thursday morning, Madden’s death was ruled a homicide by gunfire. Gresham Police Department said they have not identified any suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.