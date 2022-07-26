PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people suspected of leading officers on a chase after reportedly robbing a Home Depot, Oregon City Police Department said.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police said they received a report of a theft in progress from an Oregon City Home Depot.

The suspects, a man and woman who have not been identified, allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise. Oregon City police said the pair drove away in a cream Mini-Cooper with no license plates.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people suspected of leading officers on a chase after reportedly robbing a Home Depot, Oregon City Police Department said. July 26, 2022 (courtesy Oregon City Police).

Police said they found the car and began a pursuit, however responding officers called off the chase. The suspects were reportedly last seen driving southbound on I-205.

Anyone who sees the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD Case #22-016682.