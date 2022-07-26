PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding two people suspected of leading officers on a chase after reportedly robbing a Home Depot, Oregon City Police Department said.
Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police said they received a report of a theft in progress from an Oregon City Home Depot.
The suspects, a man and woman who have not been identified, allegedly stole $3,000 worth of merchandise. Oregon City police said the pair drove away in a cream Mini-Cooper with no license plates.
Police said they found the car and began a pursuit, however responding officers called off the chase. The suspects were reportedly last seen driving southbound on I-205.
Anyone who sees the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD Case #22-016682.