Suspects sought in George Floyd mural vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for help identifying whoever vandalized a mural memorializing George Floyd off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Northeast Portland in July with graffiti advertising a white supremacist group.

The Portland Police Bureau released a surveillance video of the crime on Friday in the hopes that someone will recognize the people in the video.

Jessie Smith, who owns the nearby coffee shop St. Beatrix Bakery, organized the cleanup after hearing someone vandalized the mural. Smith told KOIN 6 News she was “happily surprised” at how fast people came to help paint over the graffiti after putting a call for help on social media.

“Money was donated for supplies, we gave them coffee and pastries,” she said. “I’m mostly really proud of people and the community.”

The vandalism comes at a time when hate crimes are on the rise nationally and here at home.

In a joint statement, various city leaders tell KOIN 6 News that “according to data released last week by the FBI, hate crime reports in Oregon increased by 59% last year, and nationally, to their highest level in more than a decade. This increase represents real hurt to individuals and to our community, and it undermines our collective safety.”

They went on to say every Portlander deserves to feel welcome here and encouraged people to report hate crimes.

If you recognize the suspects in the surveillance video, contact police by emailing crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-802042.