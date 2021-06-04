Investigation underway after 2 ‘sexually motivated’ burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women were sexually assaulted while sleeping in their apartments in Vancouver this week.

Vancouver police say the first of the two “sexually motivated” burglaries took place at an apartment on Southeast Eastridge Drive around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday. A man had reportedly entered into a woman’s apartment through an unlocked door — and then groped her while she was sleeping.

The suspect fled once the victim screamed and has not been located since. He is described as a white man with brown hair, could be as tall as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and weighs about 150-180 pounds.

A similar incident happened less than 24 hours later.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police responded to another burglary on Southeast 139th Avenue. Once again, an unknown man entered into a woman’s apartment through an unlocked door. He then exposed himself and groped the victim.

The victim and another woman in the apartment fought him off and he fled the scene. He has not been found.

The only description is that he was a man in his 20s with brown hair. Police say it’s not clear if the two suspects are the same man.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Team is conducting an investigation. Police did not say if anything was taken from the victim’s apartments.