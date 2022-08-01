Colorful paint was poured across the floors of a classroom at Creslane Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022 (Courtesy: LCSO).

The suspects' clothing and shoes were likely stained by the paint.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Lane County are looking for two young men who allegedly broke into an elementary school and dumped paint onto a classroom’s floor on Thursday.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened just before 3 a.m. at Creslane Elementary School. Surveillance video shows two suspects, who officials say appear to be minors.

LCSO said the suspects stole ice cream before they wandered into a classroom and discovered paint supplies. The suspects then poured paint on the classroom’s floor and smeared it across the walls and various items in the classroom.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance camera breaking into Creslane Elementary School on Thursday, July 28, 2022 (Courtesy: LCSO).

One suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored tennis shoes, along with a camouflaged backpack. The other suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, and black sandals with a white striped pattern over the toes.

LCSO said the incident will cost the school more than $1,500 to repair and replace damaged items.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, select option 1 and reference Case #22-4136.