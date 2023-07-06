PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who was stabbed to death on Sunday in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood has been identified as authorities continue to search for suspects, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

On Thursday, authorities identified the victim as 32-year-old Colin Smith of Portland. The medical examiner confirmed his death as a homicide by stabbing, officials said.

Shortly before 2 a.m. July 2, officers were dispatched to the reported stabbing on Southeast 12th Avenue, where officers said they found Smith dead on the scene.

According to police, the suspect or suspects behind the stabbing fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0256 and reference case number 23-173331.