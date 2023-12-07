PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Poachers have killed a bighorn sheep, two black bear cubs, seven elk, two black-tailed buck deer and two wolves in separate incidents across Oregon over the past month, according to the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division and the Center for Biological Diversity.

“Poaching continues to be a tragic assault on Oregon values and our natural heritage,” said Danielle Moser, Wildlife Program manager with Oregon Wild. “Each death is a blow to the resilience and integrity of our wild landscapes.”

On Nov. 5, a black-tailed buck deer was shot multiple times and killed on private property in Clackamas County. That same day, another black-tailed buck deer was shot and left for waste on a timber company property in Harlan, Oregon. Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police say a buck deer was unlawfully shot and killed on a private property in Clackamas County. (OSP)

Later in the month on Nov. 20, a cow elk and two spike bull elk were shot, killed and left to waste in Lincoln County. Two Rocky Mountain elk were then found killed on November 27 and left partially to waste near Lexington, Oregon in Morrow County. OHA is also offering a $1,000 reward in each of these cases.

On Nov. 29 in Columbia County, another elk was found killed near Scappoose. The poachers took only the antlers. According to ODFW, this bull was well-known in the area.

Authorities say the elk was left on Dutch Canyon Road near Scapoose sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. after someone had taken its antlers with “no effort to remove any meat.” (Courtesy: OSP)

Also on Nov. 27, OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers located two bear cubs that were shot, killed and left to waste in Baker County. For information on this case, OHA is offering a $600 reward and the Oregon Wildlife Coalition is offering a $500 reward.

Then on Nov. 30, OSP F&W Troopers discovered a bighorn sheep ram that had been shot and left to waste about 50 miles south of Baker City. The poachers had only taken the ram’s head and horns, leaving all the rest to waste. Oregon Hunters Association is offering a $2,000 reward and the Oregon Wildlife Coalition is offering a $500 reward.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition is also offering rewards totaling $26,500 for information leading to arrests and convictions following the separate killings of two wolves in Oregon. One male was found in Jackson County on November 13 and one female was found November 22 in Jackson County.

“Poaching steals natural resources from all Oregonians,” said Protect Oregon’s Wildlife Turn In Poachers campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw. “We can all help protect Oregon’s wildlife by being a good witness and turning in poachers.”

Anyone with information regarding any of these cases is encouraged to contact the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888, Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.